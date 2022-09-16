Don’t let Biden’s inflation reduction celebration FOOL YOU

Glenn Beck
September 14, 2022
The Biden administration hosted a celebration on Tuesday, commemorating the Inflation Reduction Act’s passing. All your FAVORITE Democrats were in attendance, touting Joe’s stellar work healing the economy. Nancy Pelosi even said the ‘landmark law’ is ‘cutting costs and…driving down costs of kitchen table items for America’s working families.’ Err…what?! In this clip, Glenn explains why these Democrat claims couldn’t be further from the truth. But most importantly, Glenn says, Americans AREN’T BUYING the LIES.
