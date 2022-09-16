Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Don’t let Biden’s inflation reduction celebration FOOL YOU
1317 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

Glenn Beck


September 14, 2022

The Biden administration hosted a celebration on Tuesday, commemorating the Inflation Reduction Act’s passing. All your FAVORITE Democrats were in attendance, touting Joe’s stellar work healing the economy. Nancy Pelosi even said the ‘landmark law’ is ‘cutting costs and…driving down costs of kitchen table items for America’s working families.’ Err…what?! In this clip, Glenn explains why these Democrat claims couldn’t be further from the truth. But most importantly, Glenn says, Americans AREN’T BUYING the LIES.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=stetgdrSU9c

Keywords
current eventsdemocratspoliticsliesnancy pelosidemsglenn beckbiden administrationinflation reduction actinflation celebration

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket