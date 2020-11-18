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Patriots HOLD THE LINE: Latest Election Updates... #ReleaseThe Kraken 11.17.20
Resistance Chicks
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23 views • November 18, 2020
We are in the middle of a war, a battle between good and evil, light verses darkness, truth verses lies... it is more important than ever that we #HoldTheLine and NOT be tossed about by the latest headlines fired out by the media.
Correcting Myths of History: What You Aren't Taught in School | Glenn Beck | POLITICS | Rubin Report
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oijbr1i79tA
LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Masfaith3.
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.

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