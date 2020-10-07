© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Keep Our Children Innocent!!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • October 07, 2020
Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ3k-cqTIFrf5UVhg5ECnaw
Bitchute:https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NwFWYPy48Dwz/
More Preaching From Pastor Anderson:
https://www.faithfulwordbaptist.org/page5.html
The Bible Way To Heaven
https://youtu.be/Hoat5WPj0Qw
Once saved always saved
https://youtu.be/qkwRSfi0P4I
Here is the link to make a donation to Faithful Word Baptist Church (donations processed by Word of Truth Baptist Church):
http://wordoftruthbaptist.org/donate
#pastorstevenanderson
#sanderson1611
#newifb
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ3k-cqTIFrf5UVhg5ECnaw
Bitchute:https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NwFWYPy48Dwz/
More Preaching From Pastor Anderson:
https://www.faithfulwordbaptist.org/page5.html
The Bible Way To Heaven
https://youtu.be/Hoat5WPj0Qw
Once saved always saved
https://youtu.be/qkwRSfi0P4I
Here is the link to make a donation to Faithful Word Baptist Church (donations processed by Word of Truth Baptist Church):
http://wordoftruthbaptist.org/donate
#pastorstevenanderson
#sanderson1611
#newifb
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.