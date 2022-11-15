Written and published by Lucia on Oct.9/2022.

BROTHERS AND SISTERS, PLEASE SHARE THESE VIDEOS. THERE'S TOO MUCH DECEPTION IN OUR CHURCHES. PEOPLE DESERVE TO KNOW THE TRUTH. THANK YOU.





Link to written transcript, https://444prophecynews.com/the-third-temple-my-hiding-place/.



Links to related prophecies:

PUT YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER - Part 2, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eMOjQ0o6ypA&t=12s

WHO ARE THE '2 WITNESSES' - Part 1, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zv68U8Aorcc&t=0s



WHO ARE THE '2 WITNESSES' - Part 2, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WUhcAZbyXVE&t=151s

WHO ARE THE '2 WITNESSES' - Part 3, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yxPUJaEUUws&t=104s

--------------------------------------------------------

If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.

































