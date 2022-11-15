© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Written and published by Lucia on Oct.9/2022.
BROTHERS AND SISTERS, PLEASE SHARE THESE VIDEOS. THERE'S TOO MUCH DECEPTION IN OUR CHURCHES. PEOPLE DESERVE TO KNOW THE TRUTH. THANK YOU.
Link to written transcript, https://444prophecynews.com/the-third-temple-my-hiding-place/.
Links to related prophecies:
PUT YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER - Part 2, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eMOjQ0o6ypA&t=12s
WHO ARE THE '2 WITNESSES' - Part 1, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zv68U8Aorcc&t=0s
WHO ARE THE '2 WITNESSES' - Part 2, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WUhcAZbyXVE&t=151s
WHO ARE THE '2 WITNESSES' - Part 3, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yxPUJaEUUws&t=104s
--------------------------------------------------------
If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.