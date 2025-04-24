Syria: Repelling drone attacks on Russia's Hmeimim Airbase

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
☄️ New video of repelling drone attacks on Russia's Hmeimim airbase.
It appears that it is time for the Russians to return to the practice of forming a security zone around the base, since the new authorities are failing to fulfill their obligations.
There's 2 other videos like this.
More videos of Russian AD intercepting drones over Hmeimim AFB. So far it's not really clear who launched the drones.