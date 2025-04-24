Syria: Repelling drone attacks on Russia's Hmeimim Airbase

☄️ New video of repelling drone attacks on Russia's Hmeimim airbase.

It appears that it is time for the Russians to return to the practice of forming a security zone around the base, since the new authorities are failing to fulfill their obligations.

There's 2 other videos like this.

More videos of Russian AD intercepting drones over Hmeimim AFB. So far it's not really clear who launched the drones.