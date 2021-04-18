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DOCTORS AROUND THE WORLD ISSUE DIRE WARNING: DO NOT GET THE COVID VACCINE!!
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370 views • April 18, 2021
In an effort to combat Big Pharma Corporate Media and Big Tech censorship, doctors around the world are frantically trying to warn the masses of the devastating effects of the experimental COVID vaccines.
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