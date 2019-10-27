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Radio Transmission Turns Lights On and Off In Apsrtment
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608 views • October 27, 2019
As a ham radio operator, I am familiar with RF interference and how to ameliorate problems. But this one is wierd. Have one end of an endfed longwire antenna up near a room in the apartment. The other end is staked to the ground outside where I am operating my 5 watt transmitter. The RF turns my touch-activated lamp on and off while sending Morse code! LOL!
Mad scientist truly at work.
Mad scientist truly at work.
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