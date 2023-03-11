Pfizer better get ready as the HAMMER is about to drop on their lies | Redacted with Clayton Morris

Constitutional Robert Barnes… he’s leading the charge against big Pharma’s lies and he’s been at the forefront of COVID litigation. He’s also the lawyer representing Brook Jackson… Jackson you might remember is the Pfizer whistle blower who told the world that Pfizer had falsified data, unblinded patients and failed to respond in a timely fashion to adverse events after people took the jab.

