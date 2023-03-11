Pfizer better get ready as the HAMMER is about to drop on their lies | Redacted with Clayton Morris
Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at redacted.locals.com!
Constitutional Robert Barnes… he’s leading the charge against big Pharma’s lies and he’s been at the forefront of COVID litigation. He’s also the lawyer representing Brook Jackson… Jackson you might remember is the Pfizer whistle blower who told the world that Pfizer had falsified data, unblinded patients and failed to respond in a timely fashion to adverse events after people took the jab.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.