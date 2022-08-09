Yes, I am in line for the Stepping Down Party at the Rose Garden, Don't you wish you had tickets too?

No one understands what abdication means. So sad. Okay, for the Maga Crowd, smaller words.





Comedy and humor for Bidon/Ka,i?Pelosi Quiting Party?

What else could I do from my Fortress down in Salvage, Texas. When I heard the news of the Lightning at the Whitehouse zapping Chase Bank president of any sort, the Bidon/Kari?Pelosi team must be changing adult diapers as they run. Yes, I got my invitation to the nations Celebration, not like the one on January 6th. This one is from places where there will be no traces, which I guarantee is not Mar-a-Lago where I hear they're casting quite the Epstein trackers with the nets. How interesting it gets.

But for the final moments as the world comes crashing down, I am going to the party, a newscaster from the ground... not under a TREE! A Democrat, Republican, or target I foresee, but a simple writer doing comedy once learning no one can read. Ugh. https://tinytexashouses.substack.com/p/in-the-fantasy-of-what-could-be-a is one of the places I can comment, careful now, and FB scorns the day they let my membership be found, but for just a moment fore I go I want to let you Patriots know, there may be more than most think to show before Tribunal Start. For that my friend, until the end. I report with an Open Heart.

Darby Lettick

Seriously Surreal News from Salvage, Texas

Home of Tiny Texas Houses where no imports,

no poisons, no freedoms lost, Wii will defend.

Purple Posts anyone?

Till the end.







