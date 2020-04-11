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Grand confinement incompétence, mensonges et délires gauchistes
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22 views • April 11, 2020
Nomos- TV
((( The best way to kill a man without it being a murder is to pay him not to work )))
10 Avril 2020
Entre l'incompétence des gouvernants, la surveillance de masse, les mensonges d'État et les délires gauchistes, il est temps de militer pour le déconfinement.
((( The best way to kill a man without it being a murder is to pay him not to work )))
10 Avril 2020
Entre l'incompétence des gouvernants, la surveillance de masse, les mensonges d'État et les délires gauchistes, il est temps de militer pour le déconfinement.
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