Russia: Pentagon Is Plotting to Assassinate Putin

2023 has started, and the world has five flashpoints that could erupt into nuclear war: Ukraine and Russia, the Korean Peninsula, China and Taiwan, India and Pakistan, and Israel and Iran.

TruNews will look at several of these flashpoints and tell you what happened in recent days while much of the world celebrated Christmas and New Year’s Day, including a Pentagon plot to take out Vladimir Putin.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/2/23.





