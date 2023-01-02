Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russia: Pentagon Is Plotting to Assassinate Putin
220 views
channel image
TruNews
Published 20 hours ago |

2023 has started, and the world has five flashpoints that could erupt into nuclear war: Ukraine and Russia, the Korean Peninsula, China and Taiwan, India and Pakistan, and Israel and Iran.

TruNews will look at several of these flashpoints and tell you what happened in recent days while much of the world celebrated Christmas and New Year’s Day, including a Pentagon plot to take out Vladimir Putin.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/2/23.


The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf

It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day

You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

Keywords
iranrussiatrunewsisraeltemple mountchinapalestineputinpentagonukrainepalestiniansassassinationking abdullahkorean peninsulaindianuclear warpakistantaiwanpetrarick wiles2023doc burkhartred linesflashpointsthe sauce

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket