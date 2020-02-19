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211 Million Gallons of Sewage Spill in Florida Waterways
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33 views • February 19, 2020
“At that time”—this is the LORD’s declaration—“the bones of the kings of Judah, the bones of her officials, the bones of the priests, the bones of the prophets, and the bones of the residents of Jerusalem will be brought out of their graves.n 2 They will be exposedo to the sun, the moon, and all the stars in the sky,p which they have loved, served, followed, consulted, and worshiped. Their bones will not be collected and buried but will become like manure on the soil’s surface.q 3 Death will be chosen over lifer by all the survivors of this evil family, those who remain wherever I have banished them.”s This is the declaration of the LORD of Armies.
Christian Standard Bible. (2017). (Je 8:1–3). Nashville, TN: Holman Bible Publishers.
Christian Standard Bible. (2017). (Je 8:1–3). Nashville, TN: Holman Bible Publishers.
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