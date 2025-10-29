It Wasn't Checks and Balances. It Was Trust.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Anti-Federalist vs Federalist debate you were never taught. It wasn't about checks and balances. It was about one word: TRUST. The Anti-Federalists said you can NEVER trust the man. The Federalists countered - maybe so, but you CAN trust the PLAN. It was a core conflict over ratification - and an ironic twist that tells us which side was right.
Path to Liberty: October 29, 2025