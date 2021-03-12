Breaking Update, Military's Job, Validate DNI Report On Foreign Interference, Restore Lawful Civilian Authority, Juan O Savin

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Takes time for a non-banana-republic military to investigate election fraud, foreign interference, a court and legal system that won't defend the Republic, a media that works for foreign entities, a government that is compromised by brainwashing, bribery, and blackmail, to move ahead with removing the traitors, and restoring and installing lawful civilian authority. So what is going on............?