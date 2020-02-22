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Terminal Generation (Pastor Charles Lawson) Sunday (Morning) Preaching: Feb 16 2020
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27 views • February 22, 2020
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Sunday (Morning) Preaching: Feb 16 2020
From the Word of God, the Wisdom of God, and the Warnings of God We are Seeing Matches in Current Events to Prophecies Given to Us from Scripture, and We are Seeing Scary, Horrific, and Demonic Occurrences Such as Have Not Existed Before. Regardless of What Plagues the Natural Man Endures, He Will Not Repent of His Sin. But the Word of God can Enter Into a Man's Heart and Change Him. Scripture: Revelation 1:1
Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Watch all of Pastor Charles Lawson's sermons on his website directly at http://pastorcharleslawson.org/sermons
Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/
Contact:
Temple Baptist Church
email: [email protected]
http://pastorcharleslawson.org/contact
Sunday (Morning) Preaching: Feb 16 2020
From the Word of God, the Wisdom of God, and the Warnings of God We are Seeing Matches in Current Events to Prophecies Given to Us from Scripture, and We are Seeing Scary, Horrific, and Demonic Occurrences Such as Have Not Existed Before. Regardless of What Plagues the Natural Man Endures, He Will Not Repent of His Sin. But the Word of God can Enter Into a Man's Heart and Change Him. Scripture: Revelation 1:1
Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Watch all of Pastor Charles Lawson's sermons on his website directly at http://pastorcharleslawson.org/sermons
Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/
Contact:
Temple Baptist Church
email: [email protected]
http://pastorcharleslawson.org/contact
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