Brother David's words to fellow fighters in Communist China: Stay alive with stoicism until we win
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
https://gettr.com/post/p27naq8f9d8

02/04/2023 Brother David's words to fellow fighters in Communist China: Stay alive with stoicism until we win. And that day is not far, because 2023 is the year we fight back.


02/04/2023 长岛哥寄语墙内战友：活着，隐忍，直到我们胜利那一天。那一天不远了，因为2023是我们反击的一年。


