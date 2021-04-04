Heartbreaking Video Of Eduardo Mesquita's Father Who Dies After Gene Therapy Injection

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Another sad affair concerning these Gene Therapy Injections, some may find this distressing!
Credit to COVID VACCINE VICTIMS, on telegram.
Eduardo Mesquita’s father died after the Covid-19 vaccine in Brazil. This video breaks my heart as you can see and hear their pain.
Source: https://t.me/COVIDVACCINEVICTIMS
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/IAgYdhNrqu2I/
Jim Crenshaw