A Russian Drone Has Eliminated A Group of French Mercenaries And Ukrainian Officers In BERYSLAV

Meanwhile, on the night of February 2, Russia launched another massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. This time, only the Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions were subjected to missile attacks. Numerous explosions were recorded in cities such as Kryvyi Rih, Kamenskoye, and Beryslav. It is reported that during this attack, Russia used dozens of ballistic missiles of various types and about 60 Geranium kamikaze drones......................

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN