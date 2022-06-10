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The Paradigm By Jonathan Cahn. Video Clips 1-21 Showing God's Control Of History, Past & Present
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524 views • June 10, 2022

Rabbi Jonathan Cahn presents short video clips showing how God is in full control of world events. God communicates in many various ways and this presentation shows how God shows his control of world history and communicates this through patterns of historical events. Some of these events that God controls are shown to be accurate down to within minutes. It is very amazing to see and understand how awesome God really is and this presentation is a good example of that. So take comfort in knowing that even though the world is only becoming more crazy, insane, corrupt and evil, God is in absolute control of everything and his word will come to pass which means there will be victory in the near future for America and then the rest of the world.... for at least a short period of time anyway until evil returns in a big way and the final end of this world takes place.

Rabbi Jonathan Cahn has produced other informative and revealing books and videos and you can find them at the link below. Note: The short video clips in this presentation are 21 video clips combined into one video. You can get the full presentation of The Paradigm at the link below.

https://theharbingerreturns.com/shop.html


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Keywords
trumpobamacorruptionamericagodchristjesusclintonprophecyisraeldojcontrolgovernmenthistorybidenbushhillaryjusticeprosecutionbilllordancientreaganfulfilledfulfillment
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