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Global Exclusive: Giuliani Believes Trump Has Already Been Indicted – FULL SHOW 1/12/21
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40 views • February 09, 2021
Tune in to the Alex Jones Show for exclusive details of the DC plan to arrest Trump, Giuliani & Don Jr. Plus live, on-the-ground coverage of Trump’s speech in South Texas.
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https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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:web:
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http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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