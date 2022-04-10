Dr Jennifer Daniels - The Medical System Is Not Interested In Your Health Which is Why You Should Be on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (01.17.17)

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Show Highlights:
-Allowing insurance companies to compete across state lines is not a good idea.
-Vaccines don’t work. Vaccine marketing diseases, not vaccine preventable diseases.
-Are unvaccinated kids spreading disease to the vaccinated kids? Mumps etc. are spread by fomites (inanimate objects), not person-to-person.
-Hospitals have no financial incentive to prevent harm from their care.
-Purpose of vaccines is to damage children. Spreading out vaccines is not the answer.
-Filling out a vaccine exemption form concedes the authority to vaccinate your child. School process is even more dangerous than vaccines.
-The hidden price of sending a child to school.
-The benefit of each ingredient in Vitality Capsules.
-How to remedy chemical sensitivity?
-Does using turpentine as a remedy require a clean diet? Boosting liver function with milk thistle. The role of fat as protection from toxins.
-Plantar’s warts caused by HPV. 17.5% salicylic acid/duct tape cure.
-What are skin tags? To remove, apply Anbesol, lift up tag, slice off.
-How to erase wrinkles? See “Do You Have The Guts To Be Beautiful?”.
-Boils – apply turpentine, have more bowel movements.
-Vertigo – caused by overflow from boils.
-The hazards of having medical insurance.
-Cansema changes the way your body handles toxins and causes toxins to express in a 5 inch area. Use it correctly.
-What to do for a diabetic ulcer? Address the diabetes. Apply cut surface of an aloe leave to the ulcer and wrap.
-Thyroid disease is usually a manifestation of issues with the liver or adrenal gland or malnutrition.
-Tetanus vaccine is totally ineffective. Tetanus comes from exposure to cow manure. For puncture wounds, apply turpentine.
-For tinnitus, take activated charcoal and water at bedtime, more bowel movements, look at diet.
-Best water pH is 5 – helps to acidify stomach.
-What to do for an itchy butt?
-Listener complains of seborrheic dermatitis between the eyes that goes away with fish oil. This indicates a fat deficiency and that toxins in the skin are not going out with the liver. Use Vitality Capsules and turpentine internally
-Dr. Daniels’ protocol of ¼ c. castor oil, ¾ tsp turpentine, first thing on an empty stomach.
and more!
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https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-medical-system-not-interested-health-january-17-2017/