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Dr Jennifer Daniels - The Medical System Is Not Interested In Your Health Which is Why You Should Be on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (01.17.17)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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180 views • April 10, 2022

Show Highlights: 

-Allowing insurance companies to compete across state lines is not a good idea. 

-Vaccines don’t work. Vaccine marketing diseases, not vaccine preventable diseases. 

-Are unvaccinated kids spreading disease to the vaccinated kids? Mumps etc. are spread by fomites (inanimate objects), not person-to-person. 

-Hospitals have no financial incentive to prevent harm from their care. 

-Purpose of vaccines is to damage children. Spreading out vaccines is not the answer. 

-Filling out a vaccine exemption form concedes the authority to vaccinate your child. School process is even more dangerous than vaccines. 

-The hidden price of sending a child to school. 

-The benefit of each ingredient in Vitality Capsules. 

-How to remedy chemical sensitivity? 

-Does using turpentine as a remedy require a clean diet? Boosting liver function with milk thistle. The role of fat as protection from toxins. 

-Plantar’s warts caused by HPV. 17.5% salicylic acid/duct tape cure. 

-What are skin tags? To remove, apply Anbesol, lift up tag, slice off. 

-How to erase wrinkles? See “Do You Have The Guts To Be Beautiful?”. 

-Boils – apply turpentine, have more bowel movements. 

-Vertigo – caused by overflow from boils. 

-The hazards of having medical insurance. 

-Cansema changes the way your body handles toxins and causes toxins to express in a 5 inch area. Use it correctly. 

-What to do for a diabetic ulcer? Address the diabetes. Apply cut surface of an aloe leave to the ulcer and wrap. 

-Thyroid disease is usually a manifestation of issues with the liver or adrenal gland or malnutrition. 

-Tetanus vaccine is totally ineffective. Tetanus comes from exposure to cow manure. For puncture wounds, apply turpentine. 

-For tinnitus, take activated charcoal and water at bedtime, more bowel movements, look at diet. 

-Best water pH is 5 – helps to acidify stomach. 

-What to do for an itchy butt? 

-Listener complains of seborrheic dermatitis between the eyes that goes away with fish oil. This indicates a fat deficiency and that toxins in the skin are not going out with the liver. Use Vitality Capsules and turpentine internally 

-Dr. Daniels’ protocol of ¼ c. castor oil, ¾ tsp turpentine, first thing on an empty stomach. 

and more! 

 

 

Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels 

Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers 

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/ 

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted 

Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578 

More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947 

 

 

https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-medical-system-not-interested-health-january-17-2017/ 

Keywords
vaccinesmind controlmumpsfish oilobamacaremilk thistletetanusvaccine exemptionwrinklesmodern slaverythyroid diseasecansemavertigodr jennifer danielsboilspatrick timponeskin tagsmedical insurancefomitesunvaccinated kidsvaccinated kidschemical sensitivityplantars wartsdiabetic ulcerseborrheic dermatitis
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