Dr Jennifer Daniels - The Medical System Is Not Interested In Your Health Which is Why You Should Be on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (01.17.17)

Show Highlights:

-Allowing insurance companies to compete across state lines is not a good idea.

-Vaccines don’t work. Vaccine marketing diseases, not vaccine preventable diseases.

-Are unvaccinated kids spreading disease to the vaccinated kids? Mumps etc. are spread by fomites (inanimate objects), not person-to-person.

-Hospitals have no financial incentive to prevent harm from their care.

-Purpose of vaccines is to damage children. Spreading out vaccines is not the answer.

-Filling out a vaccine exemption form concedes the authority to vaccinate your child. School process is even more dangerous than vaccines.

-The hidden price of sending a child to school.

-The benefit of each ingredient in Vitality Capsules.

-How to remedy chemical sensitivity?

-Does using turpentine as a remedy require a clean diet? Boosting liver function with milk thistle. The role of fat as protection from toxins.

-Plantar’s warts caused by HPV. 17.5% salicylic acid/duct tape cure.

-What are skin tags? To remove, apply Anbesol, lift up tag, slice off.

-How to erase wrinkles? See “Do You Have The Guts To Be Beautiful?”.

-Boils – apply turpentine, have more bowel movements.

-Vertigo – caused by overflow from boils.

-The hazards of having medical insurance.

-Cansema changes the way your body handles toxins and causes toxins to express in a 5 inch area. Use it correctly.

-What to do for a diabetic ulcer? Address the diabetes. Apply cut surface of an aloe leave to the ulcer and wrap.

-Thyroid disease is usually a manifestation of issues with the liver or adrenal gland or malnutrition.

-Tetanus vaccine is totally ineffective. Tetanus comes from exposure to cow manure. For puncture wounds, apply turpentine.

-For tinnitus, take activated charcoal and water at bedtime, more bowel movements, look at diet.

-Best water pH is 5 – helps to acidify stomach.

-What to do for an itchy butt?

-Listener complains of seborrheic dermatitis between the eyes that goes away with fish oil. This indicates a fat deficiency and that toxins in the skin are not going out with the liver. Use Vitality Capsules and turpentine internally

-Dr. Daniels’ protocol of ¼ c. castor oil, ¾ tsp turpentine, first thing on an empty stomach.

and more!

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https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-medical-system-not-interested-health-january-17-2017/