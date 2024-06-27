Barbara O'Neill - Sunshine and Rest - Lesson 6 of 13 (04.19.2012)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do you know the sun is the doctor in the sky? Given the right amount, it'll convert the cholesterol in your body to vitamin D which will help your body fight cancer and also strengthen your bones. However overexposure is also bad for your body. Let's find out how to find the right balance.
https://t.me/BarbaraONeillsFollowers
https://t.me/BarbaraONeillsFollowersChat
Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578
https://www.selfhealbydesign.com/
https://www.beyondpatmos.org/seriesvideo.aspx?seriesid=73&ref=youtube