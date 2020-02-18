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Rex Tillerson’s Agenda Bankrupts Boy Scouts of America
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15 views • February 18, 2020
Even though the BSA abuse had been going on for decades, Tillerson still pushed for openly homosexual scout leaders? Now the BSA is declaring bankruptcy with hundreds of lawsuits.
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