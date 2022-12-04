Pedophilia Protection and Pushing | Media Malfeasance

Ye and "Anti-Semitism" spark outrage, but there's silence from most of the media, celebrities and government officials on the pushing of pedophilia as these sex offenders get coddled and legal penalties are eased.
They also either ignore the crimes against humanity in China or feign concern while American and Canadian lockdown protestors were called "extreme," "dangerous," or targeted violently and banks frozen.
That and more in this week's "Media Malfeasance."
Please consider supporting independent journalism!
GiveSend Go: https://givesendgo.com/KristiLeighTV?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=KristiLeighTV
Paypal: https://paypal.me/KristiLeighTV?country.x=US&locale.x=en_US
Follow me! Locals: https://kristileightv.locals.com
Make the switch! https://patriotswitch.com/kristileightv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.