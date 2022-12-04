Create New Account
Pedophilia Protection and Pushing | Media Malfeasance
KristiLeighTV
Published 20 hours ago |

Ye and "Anti-Semitism" spark outrage, but there's silence from most of the media, celebrities and government officials on the pushing of pedophilia as these sex offenders get coddled and legal penalties are eased.
They also either ignore the crimes against humanity in China or feign concern while American and Canadian lockdown protestors were called "extreme," "dangerous," or targeted violently and banks frozen.
That and more in this week's "Media Malfeasance."

