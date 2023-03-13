Mass VACCINATION and Musician Deaths part 3

Musicians and actors were the loudest voices in the mass vaccination propaganda program
They participated in media propaganda and lined up themselves to get the experimental jab.
Now they are dropping like flies.
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.