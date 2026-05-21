PROGRESSION OF SIN ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-MAY 21 2026

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Most Preaching Today Would Give Us Total Control To Discern Our Heart and Soul -- But, We Are Not Qualified! Only the Lord Jesus Christ Can Discern Our Innermost Selves. Throughout Scripture, Sin Is Seen as a Progression, and Ultimately--If Left Unchecked--It Finishes in Death. At Stops Along the Way, God Would: Instruct, Teach, Guide... to Keep Us from Destruction. In Yielding to the Chastening of Our God We Have Fellowship with Him.