Dr. Vernon Coleman: Final, Irrefutable Proof that the Covid-19 Pandemic Never Existed

Dr. Vernon Coleman: Final, Irrefutable Proof that the Covid-19 Pandemic Never ExistedSunday Times bestselling author Vernon Coleman has written over 100 books which have sold over two million copies in the UK alone.His UK publishers include: PAN, Penguin, Corgi, Arrow, Star, Mandarin, Macmillan, Century, Thames and Hudson, and Sidgwick and Jackson.His books have been translated into 25 languages and sell in over 50 countries. His novels include Mrs Caldicot's Cabbage War (which has been turned into a film starring Pauline Collins, Peter Capaldi and John Alderton), Mrs Caldicot's Knickerbocker Glory, The Man Who Inherited a Golf Course, The Village Cricket Tour, Deadline, Paris in my Springtime and It's Never Too Late? His books on cats include Alice's Diary, Alice's Adventures, Cat Fables, Cat Tales and We Love Cats. His medical bestsellers include Bodypower, Mindpower, Food for Thought, How To Stop Your Doctor Killing You, Superbody and Coleman's Laws.The global bestseller Bodypower was voted one of the top 100 books by British readers. His books on politics include England Our England, Living In A Fascist Country, Gordon is a Moron, The OFPIS File, What Happens Next? Oil Apocalypse, and 2020.He has also written The 100 Greatest Englishmen and Englishwomen and the Bilbury series of books. He has also written a series of diaries which started with The Diary of a Disgruntled Man.All are available as paperbooks and ebooks on Amazon.