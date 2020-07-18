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The United Left & the NAR
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23 views • July 18, 2020
Whether you like it or not, the left is becoming more powerful in America. Why? Because they understand one simple thing. A house divided against itself cannot stand.
On today’s show we are going to be talking about just how united the left has become. We’ll also be discussing the error of the NAR eschatology (New Apostolic Reformation), which believes the world is only going to get better and better.
Biblically we understand that the world is only going to get worse, but that tribulation will refine our faith as believers. The world may be getting darker, but Christ will shine brighter in us as we press into Him.
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
On today’s show we are going to be talking about just how united the left has become. We’ll also be discussing the error of the NAR eschatology (New Apostolic Reformation), which believes the world is only going to get better and better.
Biblically we understand that the world is only going to get worse, but that tribulation will refine our faith as believers. The world may be getting darker, but Christ will shine brighter in us as we press into Him.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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