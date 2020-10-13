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Odds of Dying from COVID-19 are Miniscule
FreedomMovement.info
FreedomMovement.info
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25 views • October 13, 2020
According to a new study published by UCLA and Stanford entitled "Estimation of Individual Probabilities of COVID-19 Infection, Hospitalization, and Death From A County-level Contact of Unknown infection Status," it states as follows:

"Among US counties with populations greater than 500,000 people, during the week ending June 13, 2020, the median estimate of the county level probability of a confirmed infection is 1 infection in 40,500 person contacts (Range: 10,100 to 586,000). For a 50 to 64 year-old individual, the median estimate of the county level probability of a hospitalization is 1 in 709,000 person contacts (Range: 177,000 to 10,200,000) and the median estimate of the county level probability of a fatality is 1 in 6,670,000 person contacts (Range 1,680,000 to 97,600.000)."

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.06.06.20124446v2

To put this in simpler terms, you have a 1 in 19 million chance of dying from COVID-19, folks. To put this in its proper perspective, you have a 1 in 114 chance of dying in an automobile accident. However, do we overthrow civilization, or ban driving because nearly 500,000 Americans die each year in car crashes? No. Of course not. Unexpected death is just a part of life. Isn't it? We accept those risks. We have always accepted those risks.

Why not now?

I would say that, even for one of the most vulnerable age groups-- people who are between 50-65 years-old, there's only a 1 in 19 million chance of dying from COVID-19, which is obviously an acceptable risk. The average person has a statistically higher risk of dying from slipping in the bathtub, for God's sake, or being killed by his own doctor. After all, M.D. directed medical treatment errors claim an average of 250,000 American lives each year.

Hmmm. Makes you think about this giant, worldwide PSYOP/Globalist takeover operation a little harder. Doesn't it?

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