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Bill Gates Media Interview Saying Vaccines Are His Most Profitable Bussiness. Over 200% Profit!
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85 views • January 30, 2022
Why would anyone believe a man that has on video said that vaccines are most profitable 200% profit and on a Ted Talk that through the use of vaccines & medicine we can reduce the population 10 - 15%. The same population that is suppose to be growing at that time. What do you think that means? So why is he doing on TV? Doing the Governments business of tricking you into VACCINE SUICIDE
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