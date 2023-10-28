The First Amendment Is Under Attack in Our National Parks - TruthStream Media

TruthStream Media is one of my favorite channels.
They tackle a lot issues that people need to know about.
Like so many other channels out there, they've suffered greatly under the YouTube #Censorship and shadow banning. Many times you can search for their videos by EXACT TITLE, and the search will not direct you to the video, despite having searched specifically for that title!
PLEASE show your support for TruthStream Media by following this link,
and by liking and sharing their video! They have several new videos that fall under the "must watch" tab. So follow this link, like and share!
The First Amendment Is Under Attack in Our National Parks
https://youtu.be/GkRv62EWue4
Their website can be found here:
http://TruthstreamMedia.com
Having said all of that, I want you to remember that what you call "government" is NOT your government! It's a for-profit CORPORATION that named itself to sound like government, but it's NOT!
Educate yourselves on "Maritime Admiralty Law" and how it only applies to people who CONSENT to it, or have a contract with the CORPORATION!
If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be. - Thomas Jefferson
If my channel should disappear you can find me on these other platforms too
- Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692
- Brighteon Channel: America at War https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker
- BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/
- RoxyTube Channel: @TexasOutlaw503 https://roxytube.com/@TexasOutlaw503
- Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0
- UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503
- Bastyon: TexasOutlaw https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw
Social Media
- GAB: @TexasOutlaw503 https://gab.com/TexasOutlaw503
- Minds: @conservativethinking https://www.minds.com/conservativethinking/
Xephula https://xephula.com/TexasOutlaw
You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503
This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)
Live and speak the TRUTH!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.