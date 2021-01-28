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Experts: Deadly COVID Tyranny Must Be Resisted
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250 views • January 28, 2021
In this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman, Venezuela-born philosopher and law expert Carlos Casanova with the Catholic University of Chile in Santiago explains a new paper he wrote with a prominent neurologist outlining the In this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman, Venezuela-born philosopher and law expert Carlos Casanova with the Catholic University of Chile in Santiago explains a new paper he wrote with a prominent neurologist outlining the deadly effects of COVID19 tyranny being imposed on humanity. From religious persecution to the destruction of lives and livelihoods, Casanova says the supposed "cure" is far worse than the disease. Casanova urges people worldwide to protest and resist the authoritarian measures before it's too late.
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