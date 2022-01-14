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EXCLUSIVE: La Quinta Columna Spanish Researcher First to Reveal Graphene Oxide in the VAX
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45 views • January 14, 2022
Dr. Ricardo Delgado discusses the dangers of graphene oxide that act like micro antennas in the vaccines and the intense radiation from 5G towers. Dr. Delgado joins Stew Peters along with his interpreter. He is affiliated with La Quinta Column, or “The Fifth Column” a group of doctors that are researching the affects of the vaccines and 5G

Last November we spoke with Dr. Pablo Campra Madrid, a professor of chemical sciences at Spain’s University of Almeira. Doctor Campra is affiliated with La Quinta Column, or “The Fifth Column,” a group of dissident researchers who have dedicated themselves to investigating the vaccines the government is trying to force us all to take. Doctor Campra says that through his analysis of vaccines he’s discovered graphene oxide structures within vaccine samples. But Doctor Campra isn’t the only member of the Fifth Column.

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vaccines5gdangersla quintaplandemicstew petersgraphene oxine
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