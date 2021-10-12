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The Patriot Party Podcast: Episode 64: Forever Free w/ Dr. Cordie Williams
The Patriot Party Podcast
The Patriot Party Podcast
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Welcome back to the Patriot Party Podcast!  We were honored to welcome Dr. Cordie Williams as our guest to discuss how to be free and what he's doing to accomplish that for us all.  Check out his 1776 forever free project at www.1776foreverfree.com and follow him on twitter @drcordiew and Instagram @drcordiewilliams

If you’d like to support the podcast, check out our sponsors!  We’ve found some amazing Patriot sponsors that will help Defund the Swamp and Refund the Kingdom, and provide you with value for your money.

Sign up for Dr. Sherwood’s free ebook at www.Sherwood.TV/patriotparty

Check out our new sponsor: COL1972, a women’s clothing line, made in the USA, that uses their proceeds to fight for life.  Visit their website and use the promo code PATRIOTPARTY or click this link to check out their website: https://col1972.com/?aff=528

Stay tuned for a My Pillow promo code - coming soon!  Save up to 66% on some of the best products around, and support a great Patriot at the same time!

If you’ve got extra $$ burning a hole in your pocket and want to share, you can show us some extra love at Venmo- @patriotpartypod - and we’ll be sure to call you out as a top supporter of the show!

Like what you hear?  Like, share and subscribe, and rate us!  Don't appreciate us?  Keep listening, we may grow on you.

Fair warning:  we are labeled explicit for good reason.  We use all the words in the English language that everyone understands, but you probably don't want your children to repeat.

All music was purchased from the Deep State devils.




You can find evidence to back up our discussion on Telegram at: https://t.me.qvlynnqplan

Join our Telegram chat channel https://t.me/patriotpartypodchat

Listen to the audio podcast on our host platform Podbean: 

https://www.podbean.com/pu/pbblog-87q2h-9f5278 

Subscribe to our new Rumble Channel- ThePatriotPartyPodcast! https://rumble.com/c/c-994185

You can watch us on Brighteon! https://www.brighteon.com/patriotpartypod

We are now on Alt Media United!  Check us out there at https://altmediaunited.com/patriot-party/

Follow us on Twitter @vlynnQ and on Instagram at podcastpatriotparty
Keywords
californiafreedompolitics1776fraudcivil disobediencedr cordie williamspatriot party
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