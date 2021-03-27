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Truth In Plain Sight- Revelation of The Method In Movies
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111 views • March 27, 2021
Truth In Plain Sight- Revelation of The Method In Movies. Revelation of the Method is when Occult practicing people in power reveal what they are doing through film, books, periodicals, news releases, and other forms of media. The saying " Evil has to tell you what they are doing" is where this comes from. Confucius said that "The world is run by signs and symbols not rules and laws." So in the view of the occult practicing elite, if you don't see the signs or symbols it's your fault you didnt get the message they made clear of what they were doing. It is a form of mocking their victims, your consent is given for them to do it if you do nothing or comply. https://sonsofsinglemoms.com/
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