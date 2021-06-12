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BUMBLING BORIS GOES ULTRA WOKE AND DEMANDS WORLD "NEEDS TO BECOME MORE GENDER NEUTRAL & FEMININE"
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10 views • June 12, 2021
What These People Are Really Saying Is That They Are Terrified of a Strong Masculine World (Especially Strong White Males) Because They Would Play No Part in It and Get Swept Aside So They Have to Drag Everybody Down to Their Baseline Which Is Weak, Insipid and Feminine, Look at All the "Male" Leaders Today They Are Little Manlets Who Couldnt Punch a Hole in a Paper Bag, This Is All by Design.
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