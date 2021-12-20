They're so Afraid of YOU!

December 20, 2021 - Welcome to the absolute meltdown of the Biden Administration. Their fear is palpable--from the new scary warning about a new variant, to the plans to prepare now for a Trump 2024 "insurrection," to the VP defending her title. Plus, we have new proof that Durham is looking at Hillary's campaign, the secret video of J6 police brutality is being released, and Team Fauci is trying to cover their behinds after a series of emails surface. Praise God and take courage, they are on the run!Thanks for watching and praying!Be sure to subscribe to get Praying Citizen newsletter:Website:prayingcitizen.comAll newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.comCopyright DisclaimerUnder Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.