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War Room's YouTube Channel Lasts Less Than 24 Hours Before Being Banned
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676 views • August 30, 2019
YouTube's CEO, Susan Wojcicki, has been exposed for lying when she made claims about their dedication to free speech online. Owen explains this latest example of 1984 style censorship.
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