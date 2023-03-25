Create New Account
"HUMAN GENOCIDE BY POISONING OUR FOOD SUPPLY" THE SEQUEL TO 'THE FALL OF THE CABAL' 15
GalacticStorm
Part15 - The Era of Depopulation covers our poisoned food, water, and care products, about GMOs and Family Planning. The true story behind sex education and the LGBTQ movement. The Era of Depopulation… What does that look like in our daily lives? About wars, (natural?) disasters, famine & drought, plagues & diseases.


FOTC: By 'Janet Ossebaard' & 'Cyntha Koeter'


Source: https://rumble.com/v295m8o-human-genocide-through-poisoning-the-food-supply-the-sequel-to-the-fall-of-.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=6

toxic chemicalspandemicbioweaponsplandemicdepopulation controlpoisoned food supply

