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Government admits Geoengineering and chemtrails
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118 views • October 05, 2020
This is the United states CIA director admitting to stratospheric aerosol injections where they put heavy metals in the air to allegedly reflect the sun away from the earth to cool it.. this is also known as chemtrails (chemical trails) a contrail DOES NOT linger in the sky for hours, dissipating out and spreading all over the sky but chemtrails do!
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