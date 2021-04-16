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The Great Reset: Is Bill Gates too Powerful? | Russell Brand
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531 views • April 16, 2021
Bill Gates has been buying up 242,000 acres of farmland across the U.S. — enough to make him the top private farmland owner in America. With other billionaires such as Jeff Bezos also buying up land, should we be worried?
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join Russell's cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join/ and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism
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Russell's Audible Original, ‘Revelation', is released on 25 March
US: http://adbl.co/revelation
UK: http://adbl.co/revelationuk
AU: http://adbl.co/revelationau
CA: http://adbl.co/revelationca
Listen to Russell's Under The Skin podcast here:
http://luminary.link/russell
Instagram: http://instagram.com/russellbrand/
Twitter: http://twitter.com/rustyrockets
By: Russell Brand
Original url: https://youtu.be/Zdv06jXloD4
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join Russell's cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join/ and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism
Subscribe to Russell's channel here: http://tinyurl.com/opragcg
(make sure to hit the BELL icon to be notified of new videos!)
Russell's Audible Original, ‘Revelation', is released on 25 March
US: http://adbl.co/revelation
UK: http://adbl.co/revelationuk
AU: http://adbl.co/revelationau
CA: http://adbl.co/revelationca
Listen to Russell's Under The Skin podcast here:
http://luminary.link/russell
Instagram: http://instagram.com/russellbrand/
Twitter: http://twitter.com/rustyrockets
By: Russell Brand
Original url: https://youtu.be/Zdv06jXloD4
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