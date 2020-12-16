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Must-Watch Monday Live: Alex Jones Is Going to Shoot You Straight on Where Our Republic & The World Stands - FULL SHOW 12/14/20
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18 views • December 16, 2020
Trump can still take back the stolen election, but he must act now! Expert auditor Joe Hoft joins Infowars to lay out the latest, hardcore evidence of systematic election fraud. Tune in now as breaking developments in the fight against election fraud that’ve been sitting below the horizon are starting to come into focus this week.
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"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://banned.video
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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