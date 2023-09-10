🪖 Russian Tanker Day Triumph! - Rostec has Rolled Out its Last Batch of BREM-1M Armored water 'Juggernauts' for 2023

🪖 Russian Tanker Day Triumph! - Rostec has Rolled Out its Last Batch of BREM-1M Armoured under water 'Juggernauts' for 2023

Tanker Day Triumph!

Guess what, comrades? On this epic Tanker Day, Rostec has rolled out its last batch of BREM-1M armoured juggernauts for 2023!

Brought to you by Uralvagonzavod, these beasts are no mere recovery vehicles. Think of them as the Swiss Army knife of the battlefield!

Armour-Clad & Ready! BREM-1M units are built on the T-90 platform, boasting armoured hulls and autonomous anti-aircraft machine guns to keep the crew safe while they perform their mechanical magic.

Soft Soil, No Problem! Thanks to its bulldozer opener, the BREM-1M digs in where others sink, pulling even swamp-trapped units back into the fight.

All-In-One Repair Hub: Equipped with a 25-ton crane, winches, welding gear, jacks, and a full spare parts set, this vehicle makes sure nothing stops the advance! ?￯ﾸﾏ?

❗️Brace yourselves, because with BREM-1M on the field, we're not just fighting; we're dominating! ?￰ﾟﾚﾀ