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DO NOT REFUSE THE JAB BUT RATHER "CONDITIONALLY" ACCEPT IT UPON PROOF OF CLAIM. SAY WHAT?
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1751 views • May 27, 2022
mirrored From: https://www.bitchute.com/video/jOF1lbZRQS8X/
Please relate this video to this video that is also mirrored on my channel "ADMIRALTY LAW WORD CONTROLLED HUMANS THE LAW OF MONEY" here>> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/littlebull
{I do not necessarily approve or condone any perceived belief or action contained on my channel. These videos are for Educational, Historic and/or Entertainment Purposes Only.}
Please relate this video to this video that is also mirrored on my channel "ADMIRALTY LAW WORD CONTROLLED HUMANS THE LAW OF MONEY" here>> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/littlebull
{I do not necessarily approve or condone any perceived belief or action contained on my channel. These videos are for Educational, Historic and/or Entertainment Purposes Only.}
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