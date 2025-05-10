BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🔥 Soviet Spacecraft Kosmos 482 Is Falling Back to Earth — Here's What We Know!
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
14 views • 2 days ago

🔥 Soviet Spacecraft Kosmos 482 Is Falling Back to Earth — Here's What We Know!

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Description:

Welcome to News Plus Globe!

A Soviet spacecraft launched in 1972, Kosmos 482, is now set to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere between May 9–10. Originally designed to survive the harsh surface of Venus, this 500kg probe may survive reentry and crash somewhere on Earth. But where will it land? And should we be concerned?


In this video, we break down the mission history, the reentry predictions, and what experts say about the potential danger of this 50-year-old space relic.


📌 Stay informed — hit Subscribe for more global updates!

📱 Follow us on all platforms: @NewsPlusGlobe


Hashtags:

#Kosmos482 #SovietSpacecraft #BreakingNews #SpaceDebris #ReentryAlert #VenusMission #NASA #SpaceNews #NewsPlusGlobe #SatelliteCrash #SpaceJunk

Keywords
spacecraftkosmos 482cosmos 482soviet spacecraftkosmos 482 crashcosmos 482 crashsoviet spacecraft crashsoviet spacecraft reentrycosmos 482 descent craftsoviet spacecraft videosoviet spacecraft debrissoviet spacecraft 2025 videossoviet spacecraft debris videoscosmos 482 trackersoviet spacecraft video 2025tracking cosmos 482reentering soviet spacecraftsoviet spacecraft debris 2025soviet spacecraft debris video
