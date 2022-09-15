Starlink ?Then "Go UP to Jerusalem" Then "God WILL Come With VENGEANCE" Get a Spatula- KING's Coming

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The Truth mirrored from the Cory Barbee YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck
https://youtu.be/9nTIFgwc4ck
Quotation from original video description...."I Love you guys ...Trying my best to Share and Keep you All Informed ...This was all mind Boggling"
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://show-notes.net/
http://www.kleckfiles.com/