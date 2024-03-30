RFK Jr.'s VP Announcement Was Woke Liberalism on Parade | Clay & Buck

The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show | RFK Jr.'s VP Announcement Was Woke Liberalism on Parade
RFK starts event with chanting and apology to Native Americans. Would RFK Jr. be a better Democrat nominee than Biden?
Connect with Clay & Buck!
Become a C&B VIP Subscriber: https://www.clayandbuck.com/cnb-sign-up/
Website: https://www.clayandbuck.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/clayandbuck
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.