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Gates Lies on CBS of Peaceful EU Compliance as UK EU Anti Mask Protests Accelerate
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118 views • August 03, 2020
Gates Lies on CBS of Peaceful EU Compliance 02aug2020
Propaganda intensifies as Americans are fed false reports of global surrender and compliance to THE GREAT RESET of the World Economic Forum coup for the planet.
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/06/now-is-the-time-for-a-great-reset/
Propaganda intensifies as Americans are fed false reports of global surrender and compliance to THE GREAT RESET of the World Economic Forum coup for the planet.
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/06/now-is-the-time-for-a-great-reset/
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