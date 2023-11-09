Solutions for Hormone Imbalance with Guest Nora Jones

Ladies, are you experiencing low energy, menstrual symptoms, miscarriages, fatigue, brain fog, and/or cold sensitivity? If so, today’s podcast is for you! At age 40, Nora had her first child. At 44, after having her second child, she started experiencing symptoms and her OB/Gyn referred her to an endocrinologist. She remembered hearing Dr. Hotze years earlier on the radio discussing solutions for hormone decline and imbalance and decided to call!

Join Dr. Hotze and his special guest, Nora Jones, as they take you through Nora’s journey of hormone imbalance, miscarriages, and low energy, and learn how she got her life back naturally! Nora experienced menopause at 48 and is feeling great! Learn more about how bioidentical hormones and the yeast-free eating program improved her health, quality of life and her energy level!

