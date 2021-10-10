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Peter Released From Prison - Opening The Prison Doors
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10 views • October 10, 2021
In one place is (nearly) everything that the Lord led me to understand to be true. Using His Word and the guidance of His Spirit, we all have a choice to make. Either our legitimate freedom in Christ, or our licentious freedom, which comes by serving our flesh. We all need to choose wisely... "Choose ye this day whom ye will serve." - Lift Up A Banner - https://liftupabanner.com
Music by Samuel Kim music:
https://www.youtube.com/c/samuelkimmusic
Music by Samuel Kim music:
https://www.youtube.com/c/samuelkimmusic
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